Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police find woman dead in refrigerator while searching apartment of suspect charged in man’s killing

This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not...
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood.(Chicago Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Officers searching the apartment of a Chicago man accused of fatally stabbing a man on a restaurant’s roof discovered the body of a young woman in his refrigerator earlier this month, authorities said.

Brandon Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood.

But he was arrested June 29 and charged with murder, robbery and burglary in the May killing of Rasim Katanic, a 69-year-old who was a Bosnian War refugee, WLS-TV reported.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage shows Sanders climbing a stairwell on May 12 to a rooftop where Katanic was working on a cooler compressor atop Tahoora Sweets & Bakery. Katanic was later found stabbed to death on that roof.

At his bail hearing, Sanders’ attorney said, “There are some issues with a mental state.” Sanders remains held without bail.

Katanic’s daughter, Aida Sutardio, told the Chicago Sun-Times her father had retired at 66 but continued doing maintenance work for longtime clients of his heating, ventilation and air conditioning business, including the restaurant where he was found on the roof.

She said she is having a difficult time grasping “that he was slaughtered on top of a roof.”

“We never thought that this is how his life would end,” Sutardio said.

The Associated Press left telephone messages Friday with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office seeking comment on the status of the investigation into Al-Sarraj’s death.

Al-Sarraj’s father, Khalil Sarraj, said his daughter was born in Chicago after he came to the United States from Israel. “My heart is shattered in a million pieces,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Jackson, 23, of Montgomery, is now charged with murder in connection to the death of...
Arrest made after Montgomery woman shot to death Thursday morning
Montgomery law enforcement is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a...
Death investigation opened after woman found dead in Walmart parking lot
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
Alabama correctional officer among 3 charged with inmate’s homicide
Kendarious Sanchez Young, 22, was charged with murder and booked into the Montgomery County...
Man charged with murder of 1 of 2 victims in July 10 Montgomery shooting
A nine-year-old child suffered significant injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday...
Child ‘significantly injured’ after being hit by car in Auburn

Latest News

Loretta Carr.
Second person arrested after remains found in DeKalb Co., remains identified belonging to missing woman
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex...
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing,...
Teen says she ‘just prayed’ while saving girl in Michigan school shooting
GRAPHIC WARNING: A court hears tapes and see videos during the sentencing hearing. (Source:...
GRAPHIC: Disturbing videos, texts shown during Michigan school shooter hearing