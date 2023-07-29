2 charged in Friday Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested and charged two people in connection with the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old Montgomery man Friday.

Police say Melvin Watters, 20, and a 15-year-old male, both of Montgomery, have been charged with capital murder.

MPD says the suspects were taken into custody by members of the Special Operations Division and Homicide Bureau and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility and the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility under no bond.

According to MPD, on Friday around 12:20 a.m., units responded to the 000 block of South Haardt Drive about a person shot. At the scene, authorities located 20-year-old David Green of Montgomery.

Green sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. No motive in the case has been released.

