‘Blessed and grateful’ Pelham police officer shares update after being struck directing traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Elizabeth Minter, the Pelham Police officer, was hit almost a month ago as she responded to a car accident on I-65 South. She’s been released from the hospital but has a long road to recovery.

Chief Brent Sugg says they have identified the driver who hit Minter. Law enforcement says she was one of three officers working an accident on I-65 when a driver ignored first responder vehicles and struck minter at a high rate of speed, knocking her out of her shoes.

“Significant injuries, and she still has significant injuries,” says Chief Sugg. “We are grateful, like everybody, to hear that she is recovering well. She still has additional surgeries, as she had reordered yesterday in a provided statement, but she has done some rehab already. Just doing really well.”

Officer Minter stated today that she still has about two months before she can begin trying to walk, but Chief Suggs says she already has plans on returning to the department.

“Just doing really well and hoping to be returning to law enforcement in the very near future. Near future, we don’t know what that’s going to be, but she is very optimistic, and so are we. We are excited to have her back when she is able to do so,” adds Chief Sugg.

Both Minter and the Pelham police are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community, and Chief Suggs says Minter’s story is an inspiration for all, especially her fellow brother and sisters in blue.

“Elizabeth chose to join law enforcement, or specifically, she had worked with Shelby County, but she joined the enforcing ranks of our department less than a year ago and in a time where are struggling in law enforcement to retain and recruit people to be in this profession,” says Chief Sugg. “Her decision to do that and her to decision to continue in law enforcement is a testament to her character.”

Chief Suggs says Officer Minter, along with the department, has been working with the Shelby County district attorney’s office. They expect to have additional information in the next month.

