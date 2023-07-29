First Alert: Saturday to feature heat, humidity & scattered rain/storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This time of year, it doesn’t take much to kick up showers and thunderstorms. Heat and a muggy environment are present in large quantities every hour of every day, so even a small or weak front or upper level wave offers enough lift to create big rain in a big hurry. This weekend will be another a great example of this effect; a weak front will partner with the heat and humidity will touch off a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon Saturday with isolated storms possible Sunday.

Hot, humid and some rain (WSFA 12 News)

The tricky part of the forecast is figuring out exactly where those scattered thunderstorms will form. After all, the front is very weak and we have heat and humidity everywhere, so there are not many clues or pieces of data to help us nail down an exact location.

We’ve nudged the rain chance up a bit Saturday to account for all of this. It’s important to note that even though a few more of us will have rain - it will still be dry in most places. These will be scattered storms, with large gaps between them where the weather is simply hot and dry.

Pop-up showers and storms possible each day... heat + humidity continues! (WSFA 12 News)

The forecast doesn’t change much through the middle of next week; each afternoon will feature a double-decker of heat and humidity with a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms along for the ride. High temperatures will go north of 95 degrees each day, with morning lows dropping only into the mid 70s.

