First Alert: Tracking heat, humidity & daily rain/storm chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The fairly consistent pattern of heat, high humidity and a few daily, afternoon, scattered rain & storm chances will remain in the First Alert forecast through, at least, the next week, as no major change to the forecast is expected in the near term.

Saturday has been hot and humid. A weak disturbance has caused a few isolated pockets of rain and storms, but a majority of the area is dry. Temperatures soared into the upper 90s today with heat index values into the 100s.

A few showers and storms will linger through this evening, with most diminishing in coverage tonight. Temperatures overnight will remain mild and the muggy factor will stay in place. Lows will hover in the middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday. Temperatures will soar well into the upper 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity will be high, making the “feels like” temperature between 105 to 112. Afternoon, scattered to isolated rain and storm chances are possible due to the heat in humidity in place, diminishing in coverage by the night. Lows will be mild in the 70s with fair skies.

No chance for the forecast for the last day of July either. Monday will be hot, it will be humid. With heat index values in the 100s and air temperatures in the upper 90s. Rain chances are a bit more limited on Monday compared to the weekend. Lows are warm, in the middle 70s.

August will begin the same way July ends. With more heat and humidity in place. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all have afternoon highs in the upper 90s. The muggy factor will be in place and noticeable. Afternoon, isolated to scattered rain and storms are possible, but a majority of Central and South Alabama will remain dry. Overnight lows will hover on either side of 75 degrees.

Long range forecast models do keep this weather pattern as is, as we move into the first weekend of August. With no real change to the weather pattern in place through at least the start of next weekend.

Any storm we see now through next weekend could be on the strong side, with gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning being the primary threats. Also note, not one day will be a washout this week, as rain chances will be widely scattered and very hit-or-miss across the region.

