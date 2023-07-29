Lookouts walk off Biscuits, 4-3 (10)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSFA) - A pitching-oriented game between the Biscuits (48-45) and the Chattanooga Lookouts (50-43) forced extra innings, but the latter was able to get the walk-off single to seal a 4-3 defeat on Friday night at AT&T Field.

The pitching duel between Cole Wilcox and Carson Spiers started strong with only two hits allowed in the first two innings of play. However, Montgomery would break through in the third with an RBI-double from Junior Caminero to make the score 1-0.

Chattanooga would not make a response until the fifth inning when a sacrifice fly from Blake Dunn and an RBI-double from Quincy McAfee put the Lookouts ahead 2-1. It would end the day for Wilcox, as the Chattanooga-native finished the evening with two earned runs allowed on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings pitched. Chattanooga scored one more run on a fielding error to take a 3-1 lead going into the sixth.

Spiers was replaced by Pedro Garcia to start the inning, allowing the Biscuits to strike back with an RBI-double from Mason Auer and an RBI-groundout from Johan Lopez, tying the game at 3-3. The knock gave Auer his fifth RBI of the series and extended his hit-streak to four games.

Neither side was able to score from there as the game went into extra innings. Both teams combined for 13 hits and only six runs in the first nine innings, which is easily the lowest totals of the series.

With a runner on third and one out on the board, Alex McGarry singled to Tanner Murray at third base and Jacob Hurtubise was able to beat the throw home to take the 4-3 win. Vin Timpanelli (1-2) earned the win while Chris Gau (2-1) recorded the loss as Montgomery still looks for their first series win in the second half.

The Biscuits and Lookouts enter the penultimate matchup of the series on Saturday, July 29 with first pitch scheduled for 6:15 PM CT, and features a pitching matchup of Sean Hunley (2-2) for Montgomery against Joe Boyle (5-5) for the Lookouts.

The next homestand is set for August 8, as Montgomery will take on the Birmingham Barons. The series will include National Dollar Day on Tuesday, August 8; Beer Lovers Day on Wednesday, August 9; a Lazy Day T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday August 10; a Bacon Biscuit Bucket Hat Giveaway on Friday, August 11; Halloween Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 12; and a Lil’ Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

