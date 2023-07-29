Advertise
Melting ice near Matterhorn reveals remains of climber missing for 37 years

Several pieces of equipment were found along with human remains along a glacier near Switzerland's Matterhorn.
Several pieces of equipment were found along with human remains along a glacier near Switzerland’s Matterhorn.(VALAIS CANTONAL POLICE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - The remains of a climber who disappeared while hiking along a glacier near Switzerland’s Matterhorn 37 years ago have been found.

Police say the melting ice on the glacier helped lead to the discovery of the remains.

They were found on July 12 by climbers hiking along the Theodul Glacier.

Several pieces of equipment were also found.

Police say a DNA analysis helped identify the remains as belonging to a 38-year-old German mountain climber who was reported missing in September 1986.

Police also say they had searched for the climber at the time, but they were unsuccessful.

No further details about the climber’s identity or his cause of death have been revealed.

Police say the melting glaciers have led to the reemergence of bodies of those who were reported missing several decades ago.

Scientists announced earlier this week that July is on track to be Earth’s hottest month ever recorded.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

