River Region schools looking for full-time, substitute bus drivers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Finding bus drivers to take students to school is difficult for schools in the River Region. As classes begin in August, several school transportation programs are calling on the community to help fill dozens of missing positions.

Autauga County Schools has all 131 full-time routes filled, but they only have three substitute drivers for the entire district.

“Throughout the year you never know when somebody is going to go out on medical leave or transition into another position and leave the district,” said Autauga County Schools’ transportation director, Neil Messick.

Messick said he has had to get “creative with staffing” by hiring seven schoolteachers and coaches to drive their full-time routes.

Selma City Schools has fewer routes than Autauga, but they are looking for six full-time drivers to fill those 12 routes. Their director of operations and safety coordinator, Joe Peterson, said their drivers had to do double routes in the previous year, causing some students to be tardy and miss breakfast.

“The bus driver would have to go out and complete the first route and then, of course, take the students to school and then go back out again and get whole another route of students,” Peterson said.

WSFA 12 News contacted two other neighboring school districts about their need for drivers. Montgomery Public Schools reported they are trying to fill 20 bus driver positions. Elmore County Schools has all full-time positions filled, but are looking for substitute drivers.

Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license to apply for the positions.

