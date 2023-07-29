Advertise
Woman charged in plot to kill former husband, an Auburn football player

Bahamian police say they uncovered the plot while searching the phone and social media app of a suspected burglar, according to reports.
Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WTVY) -A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted unsuccessfully to kill her husband, who played football at Auburn University.

According to Bahamas Court News, police arrested 36-year-old Lindsay Shiver in the suspected murder plot.

Also charged are 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, identified in the article as her lover, and 29-year-old Faron Newbold.

Bahamian police say they uncovered the plot while searching the phone and social media app of a suspected burglar, the publication reported.

Sources familiar with the investigation told News4 that authorities suspect Shiver paid a hitman to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, a Thomasville, Georgia resident.

Police arrested Lindsay Shiver in Abaco and she and the other two suspects were flown to Nassau where they appeared before a judge.

Shiver, whose maiden name was Shirley, attended Auburn University, where she was a cheerleader and Robert Shiver played football.

The school’s 2008 roster shows him as the Tigers’ long snapper and who lives in Thomasville, Georgia.

Shiver and the other two suspects appeared before a Nassau judge on Friday, and authorities are holding them in a Bahamas jail.

