6-year-old missing boy found dead in Geneva County
UPDATE:
Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson identified the victim as Brantley Michael Griffin.
UPDATE:
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms confirmed the body of the child was found and plans to release additional information on Monday. Divers recovered his body.
ORIGINAL:
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - According to law enforcement information, first responders and volunteers are searching in the Coffee Springs area for a missing 6-year-old boy.
Included in the search is a helicopter furnished by Wiregrass Aviation Support Program.
The child, who authorities have not publicly identified, is missing in an area known as JJ Place at the Springs, a Geneva County campground.
No further information is immediately available.
