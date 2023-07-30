7-year-old dies after gun discharges at Prattville home

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The shooting death of a child is under investigation in Prattville.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said it happened at a local apartment complex around noon Sunday. He said a 7-year-old boy came into possession of a gun at his home when the gun discharged.

The child’s name was not released.

Thompson said he could not comment further, as the investigation is ongoing.

