Biscuits take series over Lookouts, 7-5

Edwards brings in 3 RBIs during win
The Montgomery Biscuits were able to pull out a 7-5 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field on July 30, 2023.
The Montgomery Biscuits were able to pull out a 7-5 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field on July 30, 2023.(Source: WSFA)
By Montgomery Biscuits
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSFA) - It was a back-and-forth affair, but the Biscuits (49-46) were able to pull out a 7-5 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts (51-44) and clinch their first series win of the second half on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field.

Montgomery got off to a quick start in the first inning against Thomas Farr and the Lookouts when Logan Driscoll recorded the first RBI of the day on a groundout to third base. Two innings later, Junior Caminero extended his hit-streak to six games with an RBI-double as the Biscuits took a 2-0 lead into the fourth.

Victor Muñoz began to slow down during the bottom-frame as Chattanooga took a 3-2 lead on a two-run single from Blake Dunn and a sacrifice fly from Rece Hinds. The righty’s day came to an end after four innings pitched, finishing with three earned runs allowed off six hits and a walk.

Farr loaded the bases in the sixth before being relieved by Jake Wong and Evan Edwards brought in two runs with a single to right field. The Lookouts took the lead back in the next frame with a two-run double from Hinds as the score stood at 5-4 going into the final stretch.

In the top of the eighth, Edwards brought in Heriberto Hernandez with an RBI-triple and Erik Ostberg followed with a sacrifice fly to put the Biscuits ahead 6-5. Hernandez reached base for the 23rd consecutive game to set a new team-long this season, surpassing Austin Shenton’s 22-game on-base streak in the process.

Hernandez drove in a run with a single to center field during the ninth, and Enmanuel Mejia retired the side in order to clinch the series victory for the Butter and Blue by a score of 7-5. Antonio Menendez (1-0) earned his first career Double-A win while Jake Gozzo (0-1) recorded his first career Double-A defeat.

The Biscuits will begin the second half of their 12-game road trip on Tuesday, August 1 against the Mississippi Braves. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM CT and features Logan Workman (1-2) on the mound for the Butter and Blue.

The next homestand is set for August 8, as Montgomery will take on the Birmingham Barons. The series will include National Dollar Day on Tuesday, August 8; Beer Lovers Day on Wednesday, August 9; a Lazy Day T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday August 10; a Bacon Biscuit Bucket Hat Giveaway on Friday, August 11; Halloween Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 12; and a Lil’ Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

