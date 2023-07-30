Advertise
Buckmasters Expo returning to Montgomery Aug. 18-20

Buckmasters Expo will return to Montgomery on Aug. 18-20, 2023.
Buckmasters Expo will return to Montgomery on Aug. 18-20, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the biggest hunting and outdoors conventions in the South is making its way back to the capital city.

The annual Buckmasters Expo will be at the Montgomery Convention Center on Aug. 18-20. It will be from 3- p.m.-8 p.m. that Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. that Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

This year’s event promises more than 300 booths, plus vendors, food, an archery competition, bull riding, antler scoring and deer display, and more.

The event regularly brings in hundreds of vendors.

Information on tickets and booth reservations can be found on the Buckmasters website.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

