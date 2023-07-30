Advertise
Crawford unifies welterweight division with 9th-round TKO in dominant performance over Spence

Omaha's own Terence 'Bud' Crawford came out on top Saturday night against Errol Spence, Jr.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT
(AP) -The fight itself didn’t match the hype, but Terence Crawford’s performance exceeded it.

He knocked down Errol Spence Jr. three times Saturday night before finally ending the fight at 2:32 of the ninth round on a technical knockout to cement himself as one of the greatest welterweights in history.

The fight, the most-anticipated boxing match in several years, made Crawford the first undisputed champion in the 147-pound division in the four-belt era that began in 2004.

Crawford (40-0, 31 knockouts) already owned the WBO belt, and took the WBC, WBA and IBF titles from Spence (28-1). Crawford also ran his KO streak to 11 matches, the second-longest active stretch.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

