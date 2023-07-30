Advertise
Five people shot in Michigan

Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early...
Five people are shot, and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday morning(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Five people were shot in Lansing, Michigan, WILX reports.

Lansing Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Holmes Road around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and multiple shooting victims.

The Lansing Fire Department responded to treat and transport several of the victims to a local hospital. Due to the size of the crowd, the Lansing Police Department requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions.

Five shooting victims were identified ranging in age from 16 to 26 years old. Two of the victims are listed in critical condition.

Police detained several suspects and recovered multiple firearms from the scene.

This is an active investigation and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are at the scene working to determine the events which led up to the shootings.

