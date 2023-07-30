Former Alabama golf star earns first career PGA Tour victory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lee Hodges is a PGA Tour champion!

Hodges, a native of Ardmore, Alabama, won the PGA Tour’s 3M Open in Minneapolis, Minnesota Sunday. Hodges led the tournament since day one on Thursday after an opening round 63 (-8), and never looked back, winning the tournament by seven shots. You can find the full leaderboard here.

Wire-to-wire for his first career win 🏆



Lee Hodges claims @3MOpen by SEVEN! pic.twitter.com/kKBE4IeKLV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 30, 2023

Hodges began his collegiate career at UAB before transferring to Alabama to play under HC Jay Seawell, graduating in 2018 from the university.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.