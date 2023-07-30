Former all-Black school in Crenshaw County recognized as historical site

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A former all-Black school in Crenshaw County is now on Alabama’s historical registry.

Crenshaw County Training School opened in 1949 and was later renamed Woodford Avenue High School.

The school closed in 1970 after Crenshaw County Schools integrated.

Former students and alumni gathered Saturday to unveil the school’s historical marker. They said they are proud to be a part of history.

“It brings pride to us that we came through here and we was able to become productive citizens,” said former student Betty Dawson.

Dawson was in school when Woodford Avenue High School closed its doors. She said despite the school lacking resources, they managed to graduate 21 classes before the integration.

Dawson said she hopes Crenshaw County students see the historical marker and become inspired to strive to become successful, productive adults.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.