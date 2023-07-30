Lookouts overpower Biscuits, 6-3

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSFA) - With another chance to clinch the series on the line, the Biscuits (48-46) were unable to find any momentum as the Chattanooga Lookouts (51-43) took a 6-3 victory on Saturday night at AT&T Field.

The action began in the second inning when Ronny Simon scored on a fielding error by Lookouts second baseman Francisco Urbaez, putting Joe Boyle (6-5) in a 1-0 hole during his 19th start of the season.

The Biscuits’ lead did not last long as Jacob Hurtubise recorded an RBI-single during the bottom-frame and later scored on a throwing error by Logan Driscoll. While it was not an ideal start for Sean Hunley (2-3), the damage was minimal as Chattanooga took a 2-1 lead into the third.

Blake Dunn extended the Lookouts’ lead in the fourth with a three-run homer to left field, putting Montgomery behind 5-1 in the ballgame. Hunley’s evening came to an end following the inning, finishing with four earned runs allowed off six hits and two walks while striking out three.

The Biscuits cut into the deficit during the fifth inning when Gionti Turner lined an RBI-double into center field to make the score 5-2. Heriberto Hernandez came in to score on the play after reaching on a walk that extended his on-base streak to 22 games, tying Austin Shenton for the team-long this season.

Boyle’s night came to a close with one earned run allowed off two hits, but it was the nine strikeouts that proved to be devastating for the Butter and Blue. Dunn brought in his fourth RBI of the evening with a double to left field during the sixth, but an RBI-groundout from Tristan Peters negated the run as Chattanooga carried a 6-3 lead into the eighth.

Neither side could put together any more offense from there as the Biscuits failed to clinch the series for the second-straight night. Boyle earned the win and Stevie Branche recorded the save while Hunley took the loss, as Montgomery was only able to record five hits during the defeat.

The Biscuits and Lookouts will close their six-game series on Sunday, July 30 with first pitch scheduled for 1:15 PM CT, and features a pitching matchup of Victor Muñoz (7-6) for Montgomery against Thomas Farr (0-1) for the Lookouts.

The next homestand is set for August 8, as Montgomery will take on the Birmingham Barons. The series will include National Dollar Day on Tuesday, August 8; Beer Lovers Day on Wednesday, August 9; a Lazy Day T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday August 10; a Bacon Biscuit Bucket Hat Giveaway on Friday, August 11; Halloween Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 12; and a Lil’ Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

