Man killed by pack of dogs in Dale County, sheriff says

Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum said a pack of dogs killed a man outside a home in the 5500 block of County Road 33 on July 29, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What investigators initially thought was as a homicide in Dale County was soon revealed to be a fatal animal attack, according to authorities.

Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum said the body of Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie II, 27, of Skipperville, was found in a residential driveway in the 5500 block of County Road 33 Saturday morning.

The sheriff initially said during the preliminary investigation, it appeared that McKenzie had sustained a gunshot wound to the head, however, further investigation revealed it was a dog attack.

Bynum said witness statements and physical evidence did not support the initial shooting assumptions. He confirmed McKenzie was not shot and his death is no longer a homicide investigation.

Bynum said home security video showed McKenzie leaving the home when a dog became aggressive toward him. He said McKenzie began to run down the driveway when two or three more dogs “joined in on the attack.” According to a news release, McKenzie tripped near the base of the driveway, where more dogs joined in.

“At one point 5 to 6 dogs are seen violently attacking and mauling the victim as he struggles to stand. After a few minutes the dogs overpower the victim and he appears to become incapacitated,” Bynum said in the release. “Although this does not make this event any less tragic we hope this will allow the victim’s family to continue to grieve with a sense of closure.”

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff said he will consult with the Dale County district attorney on the next steps.

Bynum did not say if the dogs were captured.

