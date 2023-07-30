Advertise
Montgomery man killed in Autauga County wreck

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says there was a fatal single-vehicle wreck on Alabama 14 in...
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says there was a fatal single-vehicle wreck on Alabama 14 in Autauga County on July, 30, 2023.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that an overnight wreck in Autauga County has claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

State troopers say the victim was driving a Ford Mustang that left the road then struck an embankment and a tree before overturning. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday on Alabama 14 near the 140 mile marker, approximately two miles west of Autaugaville.

ALEA identified the driver as 33-year-old Frantuain M. Williams. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

