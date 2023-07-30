Montgomery man killed in Autauga County wreck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that an overnight wreck in Autauga County has claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

State troopers say the victim was driving a Ford Mustang that left the road then struck an embankment and a tree before overturning. It happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday on Alabama 14 near the 140 mile marker, approximately two miles west of Autaugaville.

ALEA identified the driver as 33-year-old Frantuain M. Williams. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.