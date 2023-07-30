One of a kind Gulf museum opens in New Market

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - One man in Madison County is showing off his love for old-fashioned service stations in a unique way. He’s built his own replica Gulf station in his driveway.

Jacoby Rice held the grand opening for his labor of love Saturday afternoon. There’s vintage pumps, a store, and three bay garage.

“I got involved with collecting Gulf some years ago” Rice told WAFF. “I got involved with the historical society that wanted to preserve the history of Gulf, which was a company that was bought out some years ago. I decided this was a path I wanted to pursue to give the history behind these gas stations.” Rice says his dad worked at a service station just like this when he was growing up.

The grand opening included tours, a classic car show and back to school fundraiser.

Rice is a school teacher, and is using this museum as a learning tool. He has a working body shop on his property where he teaches students mechanical work, body repair and detailing.

If you want to check out Jacoby’s museum, it’s on St. Clair Drive in New Market.

