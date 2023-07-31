Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond

The arrest of former Dothan pageant queen Lindsay Shirley Shiver is receiving international attention.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASSAU, Bahamas (WTVY) - A Bahamian judge denied bond on Monday for a Dothan pageant queen charged in a bizarre alleged scheme to kill her affluent husband.

Lindsay Shirley Shiver, 36, and two other suspects will remain in jail for the foreseeable future, according to Bahamas Court News.

Those other suspects are 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, Shiver’s reported lover, and 29-year-old Faron Newbold, the man she paid to kill her husband and prominent South Georgia businessman Robert Shiver.

Bahama Court News reported that police uncovered the plot while investigating a burglary at a Bar and Grill in the Caribbean, where the Shivers own a vacation home.

The Bahamian Embassy in Nassau did not confirm or deny if it is involved in the case, referring a News4 question to the Bahama Court News article, which reports the three suspects face 30 to 60 years in prison

Court records reveal the Shivers were amid a divorce, each with counterclaims against the other.

Lindsay Shiver was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished second in the National Peanut Festival pageant the same year.

Her husband played college football at Auburn where he was a team captain. Following his 2008 graduation, he had a brief pro career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

she is 18 years old. one of 10 siblings to do so.
Montgomery’s ‘Brainy Bunch’ family sets new milestone; daughter’s master’s degree at 18
The Biden Administration has stopped plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from...
Alabama, Colorado leaders react to Space Force decision
Prattville police are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.
7-year-old dies after gun discharges at Prattville home
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
New details in murder case against former Alabama prison sergeant
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama

Latest News

The Biden Administration has stopped plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from...
Alabama, Colorado leaders react to Space Force decision
Police are seeking the publics help in identifying a suspect in the October 2022 murder of...
Montgomery Police seeking information in 2022 murder
Judge dismisses J&J subsidiary’s second bankruptcy attempt
Back-to-school 2023: Students and teachers in central Alabama prepare for a new year
Dr. Percy Julian High School’s mascot will be a phoenix. J.A.G High School’s mascot will be a...
Montgomery Public Schools announce mascots, logos for renamed high schools