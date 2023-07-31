First Alert: Heat builds, rain chance drops

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Patchy areas of dense fog are around this morning; these will gradually clear up by mid-morning. Sunshine will be the main force in the sky today, the hot July sun will drive temperatures back into the 94 to 99 degree range by afternoon. Hot, hot, hot! Slightly drier air will mean fewer of those afternoon thunderstorms, so the rain chance drops a bit today and tomorrow.

The heat, however, does not.

Over the next seven days, each afternoon will run 3-5 degrees hotter than normal. The silver lining today and tomorrow is that the humidity will be slightly lower - making it feel a tiny bit more comfortable this afternoon and again on Tuesday. That small drop in humidity will also reduce the coverage of those afternoon and evening showers and storms that we usually see. While we can’t completely guarantee a dry day today and tomorrow, we can say with confidence that there will be fewer storms than the weekend and that most of you will manage to stay dry.

Humidity values gradually increase over the second half of the work week; this will make the air feel more muggy and it will bump those afternoon rain and storm chances up a bit, too. No day will be an all-day soaker, but scattered afternoon thunderstorms will bring a heavy downpour, gusty wind, thunder and lightning to some Alabama cities and towns. This is typical stuff for Alabama this time of year.

In the tropics, there are two potential areas of development - the good news is that both of these will be driven out to sea. But, they serve as a good reminder that hurricane season is entering its most active phase. We’ll be watching closely!

