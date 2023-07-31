Former Montgomery police officer battling cancer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Montgomery police officer is in the fight of his life after doctors recently diagnosed him with cancer.

Matt Mara served with the Montgomery Police Department for 25 years. During his tenure, he served as the department’s spokesman and was part of the Cops for Kids program, something he said he’s always enjoyed.

Now, Mara, who is used to helping and serving others, is in need of support. At the end of May, Mara went to the doctor after discovering a knot on his neck.

“Thought I just popped a muscle. Went to a doctor a couple days later. And the knot never went away,” said Mara.

Just over a month after discovering that knot, doctors told Mara he had head and neck cancer.

“It was a gut punch. Of course we’re going to fight it. We’re going to go til we can’t go, but this was not in the cards. I was not expecting,” he said.

Mara said the doctor told him he had stage 4 cancers and that he only had three to five years to live. But Mara is not giving up. He and his wife made the decision to get a second opinion. They have an appointment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas.

Mara and his family are keeping a positive outlook. They are determined to beat this. He has done it before, as this is Mara’s second time to face cancer.

Mara said he could not do it without the support of friends and family.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Mara with the expenses that come with traveling for treatment. Mara said once he beats this, anything that’s left over will go to help other cancer patients.

