Montgomery teen graduates with a masters from Auburn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You may recall some stories we’ve done on one Montgomery family known as “the brainy bunch.” In 2008, one of the 10 children graduated from Huntington College.

Now, another sibling from the Harding family is graduating with her master’s from Auburn University at 18.

“Growing up homeschooled, I’m 8th in my family, and there are 10 of us children. This was kind of something we all did around the age of 12. We all started college,” said Auburn Graduate Marianna Harding.

Harding says there was always healthy competition between each sibling.

“We all had different interest levels, and most of us different colleges,” said Harding.

She calls these opportunities blessings. Last year, Harding earned her bachelor’s degree virtually from a university in Nebraska. Shortly after, she was off to Auburn’s campus to accomplish yet another unthinkable goal.

At the age of 18, the age of most incoming freshmen, she was earning her master’s degree in agriculture.

“It has been none of the less a wonderful time. Although my focus was very much on studies, there was no lack of fun times,” said Harding.

While on campus, Harding was a part of multiple clubs, a campus employee, and was active in her church. She hopes that her story will encourage others to go after their goals no matter their age.

“I never want people to view me as someone who has had this opportunity or is particularly smart but just as someone who has been blessed in so many ways,” said Harding.

Marianna will graduate with her master’s in agriculture and a certificate in public horticulture this week.

She has now been employed by Lee County Extension, where she will teach others about agriculture.

