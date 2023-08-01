Advertise
Alabama aims to snuff out smoking in cars with kids as new law takes effect

Under the new law, it doesn’t matter if the windows are up or down, you could be ticketed
By Erin Davis
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new Alabama law went into effect Tuesday that bans smoking and vaping inside a vehicle where a child under age 14 is present. The law applies to all smoking products, including vapes, and it does not matter whether the windows are up or down.

State Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Birmingham, pushed for the law for six years before its recent passage and said she feels like it finally passed in 2023 because lawmakers saw that her goal was to protect children, not to regulate whether adults smoke.

Hollis said she was inspired to create the law after refusing to ride in a smoky truck with her husband.

“I was like, that is ridiculous, and so, but my thinking went, wow, I have a choice to jump in and jump out, you know?” Hollis explained. “But what if it was a kid in the car that does not have a choice to jump in and jump out?”

The law is a secondary violation, meaning if you get pulled over for another reason and a police officer has probable cause that you were smoking in the car with a child present, you can be fined up to $100.

“Help our children in Alabama to live healthier lives and to grow up without some of the issues that our kids suffer from,” said Hollis.

Kids who are exposed to secondhand smoke risk getting more ear infections, colds, respiratory infections, and even sudden infant death syndrome. That’s according to Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health, who also says smoking in a car makes it worse.

“You’ve got a small space with an increased number of particles of matter in the air that these kids are breathing,” Landers explained, “and so, I think the car is just compounding the issue because, again, the infant can’t be taken out of that environment.”

Landers’ best advice is to stop smoking. “You will be healthier, but do this for your family so that your family can see you live a longer, healthier life.”

