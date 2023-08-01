Back-to-school 2023: Students and teachers in Central Alabama prepare for a new year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, hundreds of teachers are heading back to school in preparation for the 2023-2024 school year. WSFA 12 News has a list of start dates for school districts across central and south Alabama.
Thursday, August 3
Opelika City Schools
Friday, August 4
Dale County Schools
Ozark City Schools
Tallapoosa County Schools
Monday, August 7
Alexander City Schools
Andalusia City Schools
Coosa County Schools
Dallas County Schools
Macon County Schools
Opp City Schools
Pike County Schools
Selma City Schools
Wilcox County Schools
Tuesday, August 8
Auburn City Schools
Crenshaw County Schools
Elmore County Schools
Eufaula City Schools
Marengo County Schools
Tallassee City Schools
Troy City Schools
Wednesday, August 9
Autauga County Schools
Butler County Schools
Chilton County Schools
Pike Road Schools
Thursday, August 10
Montgomery Public Schools
