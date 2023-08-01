Advertise
Back-to-school 2023: Students and teachers in Central Alabama prepare for a new year

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, hundreds of teachers are heading back to school in preparation for the 2023-2024 school year. WSFA 12 News has a list of start dates for school districts across central and south Alabama.

Thursday, August 3

Opelika City Schools

Friday, August 4

Dale County Schools

Ozark City Schools

Tallapoosa County Schools

Monday, August 7

Alexander City Schools

Andalusia City Schools

Coosa County Schools

Dallas County Schools

Macon County Schools

Opp City Schools

Pike County Schools

Selma City Schools

Wilcox County Schools

Tuesday, August 8

Auburn City Schools

Crenshaw County Schools

Elmore County Schools

Eufaula City Schools

Marengo County Schools

Tallassee City Schools

Troy City Schools

Wednesday, August 9

Autauga County Schools

Butler County Schools

Chilton County Schools

Pike Road Schools

Thursday, August 10

Montgomery Public Schools

