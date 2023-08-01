Couple of hot and dry days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dry weather we saw yesterday will continue for the next couple of days thanks to the lower moisture and humidity levels. The humidity won’t be disappearing; it’ll just be tolerable both today and tomorrow.

That should keep things entirely dry for the next 48 hours with plenty of sunshine. The official forecast is calling for more sun than clouds today and tomorrow with highs in the 95 to 99 range. Thanks to the lower humidity levels the heat index will likely stay at or just below 100 degrees each afternoon.

It will be dry and hot today with tolerable humidity. (WSFA 12 News)

The pattern shifts to a more active one starting later in the day Thursday. This will be a result of more moisture and higher levels of humidity. Look for a solid coverage of showers and thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon and evening. The current forecast has rain chances around 50%.

More showers and storms will be around Friday, this weekend and early next week. No day will be a washout or feature areawide rain. That’s one thing we are pretty confident in saying.

Rain and storms are possible each day starting Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

What we can’t say is who will get wet each day and when. It’s summer in Alabama, so it’s possible some towns see rain every day starting Thursday while others hardly see anything at all.

The current rain chances are around 40-50% Friday through Monday. It’s very likely these exact percentages will shift at least somewhat as we progress through the week and get a better handle on how things will evolve each day.

It will feel like it's above 100 degrees again by the end of the week. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will continue to be hot, though the heat will back off just a touch thanks to the rain and storm opportunities. Highs will be in the mid-90s on Thursday, the lower 90s on Friday and the middle 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will continue to be just above the normal for early August near 75 degrees.

