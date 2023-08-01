Crenshaw County farmer seeks answers after 54 of his cows die suspiciously

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether it be the weather, bugs or the cost of supplies, it was a hard year for farmers in Alabama. On top of these hardships, one farmer in Crenshaw County is searching for answers after 54 of his cows died suspicious deaths within a short time span.

Jason Holladay, owner and operator of JT Holladay Farms, grows soybeans, corn, alfalfa and raises chickens, horses and more than 500 cows. Agriculture is the Holladay family’s sole income, and their livelihood is being impacted with the deaths of 54 of their cows within six months. Holladay said they have lost more than $80,000 in profits.

“Somebody with 500 cows might lose maybe 1% per year from natural disasters or sickness or something like that, but not 10%,” said Holladay.

Holladay got a necropsy done on one of the cows. According to both Auburn University’s college of veterinary medicine and the state diagnostic laboratory, that cow appeared to have been shot multiple times, including the head and leg.

According to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile was arrested for allegedly shooting four and killing two of Holladay’s cows.

The sheriff’s office is still trying to find out who or what killed the other 52 cows.

“If someone had a problem with me, they ought to be man enough to come tell me and let’s sort it out instead of shooting my cattle,” said Holladay.

With this being an ongoing investigation, JT Holladay Farms is offering a $5,000 reward if evidence of who killed his cows is presented to him or the sheriff’s office.

WSFA 12 News also received a statement from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. They are reminding livestock producers to work with their local veterinarians.

Producers should report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

