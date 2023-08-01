Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

DOJ sues ALDOT over alleged violation of Americans with Disabilities Act

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Department of...
The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Department of Transportation in which it contends the state agency refused to hire a man because of a physical disability.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Department of Transportation in which it contends the state agency refused to hire a man because of a physical disability, a violation of Title 1 of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The DOJ’s suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, states that ALDOT refused to employ the man, instead hiring less experienced applicants, despite the man having previously worked for ALDOT for numerous years, even after an on the job injury that restricted his ability to lift heavy objects.

The man reportedly worked for ALDOT with accommodations for several years. He briefly retired from the agency but later reapplied for a position as a Transportation Maintenance Technician, the role he held for years.

“Qualified people with disabilities must have an equal opportunity to participate in the workforce,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This lawsuit reflects the Justice Department’s ongoing commitment to protect the employment rights of people with disabilities under the ADA.”

Title I of the ADA prohibits employers from discriminating against qualified individuals on the basis of disability. This includes refusing to hire qualified applicants because of their disability, or using selection criteria that screen out qualified applicants that are not job-related or consistent with business necessity.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for ALDOT said the agency plans to file a response sometime before the end of August.

The case is being handled by the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama based on a referral from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

she is 18 years old. one of 10 siblings to do so.
Montgomery’s ‘Brainy Bunch’ family sets new milestone; daughter’s master’s degree at 18
The Biden Administration has stopped plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from...
Alabama, Colorado leaders react to Space Command decision
Prattville police are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.
7-year-old dies after gun discharges at Prattville home
The owner and operator of JT Holladay Farms is searching for answers after 54 of his cows died...
South Alabama farmer seeks answers after 54 cows die suspiciously
Former Montgomery police officer Matt Mara is battling cancer.
Fundraiser money pours in as former Montgomery police officer battles cancer

Latest News

The River Region United Way is hosting its annual fundraising campaign kickoff at Alabama State...
River Region United Way holding fundraising campaign kickoff tonight
The suspect accused of killing a Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy, and injuring another, appeared...
Man accused of shooting, killing Bibb County deputy pleads not guilty by mental defect
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail.
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis shares thoughts on Carlee Russell case following misdemeanor charges
Clay Ingram, expert with AAA Alabama, is talking about the current state of gas prices and...
AAA Alabama: Current gas prices