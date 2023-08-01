Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man accused of shooting, killing Bibb County deputy pleads not guilty

The suspect accused of killing a Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy, and injuring another, appeared...
The suspect accused of killing a Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy, and injuring another, appeared before a judge Friday morning. 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall was arraigned in Shelby County charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Austin Patrick Hall appeared in court Tuesday to face charges in connection to the shooting death of a Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy and injuring another deputy.

Hall entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment.

More updates will be added to this story as we learn new information.

Original Story: The suspect accused of killing a Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy, and injuring another, appeared before a judge on July 1.

26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall was arraigned in Shelby County charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder.

Judge Marvin Wiggins would not allow video, pictures, or audio to be recorded during Friday morning’s hearing, but we were allowed to be inside the courtroom.

The hearing was held virtually and only lasted about 10 minutes.

At least 26 people gathered inside the Bibb County courtroom to see it all of them work for different agencies within Bibb County.

Several others joined via zoom, including Investigator Chris Poole.

He is the sheriff’s deputy who survived Wednesday’s shooting and is recovering at home.

Officer Poole had a bandage on his head and his left eye appeared swollen.

Austin Patrick Hall said nothing during the hearing.

He was seated surrounded by security wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Emotions are still raw in Bibb County, one officer shedding tears as Judge Wiggins read the charges against Hall.

Bibb County District Attorney, Michael Jackson, explained why Hall is being held in Shelby County instead of Bibb County.

“Well, for multiple reasons. He had been brought over there I believe on a warrant, and also just for safety reasons and security reasons. For his safety and the public’s safety. You know, you don’t want him staying in this jail…and let’s say he gets sick or something and then his family claims somebody did something to him in a Bibb jail, so that avoids that,” Jackson explained.

Judge Wiggins appointed Hall two attorneys who will file for a preliminary hearing.

The judge will set a date once he receives the motions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

she is 18 years old. one of 10 siblings to do so.
Montgomery’s ‘Brainy Bunch’ family sets new milestone; daughter’s master’s degree at 18
The Biden Administration has stopped plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from...
Alabama, Colorado leaders react to Space Command decision
Prattville police are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.
7-year-old dies after gun discharges at Prattville home
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
New details in murder case against former Alabama prison sergeant
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama

Latest News

Former Montgomery police officer Matt Mara is battling cancer.
Fundraiser money pours in as former Montgomery police officer battles cancer
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a...
Midland City woman killed in Montgomery County crash
We are 32 days away from Troy University kicking off in the first game of football season &...
Countdown to Kickoff for Troy football
A fundraiser that serves an important purpose in the River Region will be happening soon and...
Joe Sewell Memorial Award & Scholarship: A Night with Tim Tebow