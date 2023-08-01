Advertise
Midland City woman killed in Montgomery County crash

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Midland City woman.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Midland City woman.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Midland City woman.

Sue E. Maddox, 66, was not using a seatbelt when the 2005 Chevy Silverado she was driving left the roadway and hit two utility poles, ALEA investigators said. She was taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment but later died from her injuries.

ALEA said the single-vehicle crash happened at 1:23 p.m. Monday on Pike Road near Alabama 110, about three miles east of Montgomery, in the county.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

