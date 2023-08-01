Midland City woman killed in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Midland City woman.

Sue E. Maddox, 66, was not using a seatbelt when the 2005 Chevy Silverado she was driving left the roadway and hit two utility poles, ALEA investigators said. She was taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment but later died from her injuries.

ALEA said the single-vehicle crash happened at 1:23 p.m. Monday on Pike Road near Alabama 110, about three miles east of Montgomery, in the county.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

