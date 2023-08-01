Advertise
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office marks 40th anniversary of National Night Out

By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -National Night Out events are planned around the country Tuesday, the 40th anniversary of providing an opportunity to bring law enforcement officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign. Millions of neighborhoods across the country host block parties, cookouts, and other community events with things like safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, and visits from emergency personnel.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is hosting an event at Eastdale Mall Tuesday night featuring police and fire departments from around the area. That event runs from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

National Night Out was first introduced in August of 1984.

