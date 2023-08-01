‘Put the guns down’: Montgomery police call for peace following violent weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are pleading for peace after a violent weekend in the capital city.

“Put the guns down. Violence is not key,” said Maj. Saba Coleman, the public information officer for the Montgomery Police Department.

The city saw seven shootings with 10 people injured between Friday night end early Monday.

Friday

8 p.m. in the 600 block of Keystone Street – three victims (non-life-threatening wounds), no suspects yet

11:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Gibson Street – one victim (non-life-threatening wound), no suspects yet

11:20 p.m. in the 2000 block of East South Boulevard – two victims (non-life-threatening wounds), no suspects yet

Saturday

1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Mobile Drive – one victim (non-life-threatening wound), no suspects yet

4 a.m. in the 1000 block of West South Boulevard – one victim (Life threatening wound), no suspects yet

Sunday

2:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Holliday Drive – one victim (non-life-threatening wound), have a suspect

Monday

2:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Hilldale Drive – one victim (non-life-threatening wound), victim later became a suspect and was arrested

There have been 49 homicides so far this year.

“Our homicide unit, as they do with any of the cases they are assigned, they are working around the clock,” said Capt. Alix Payne, the criminal investigation division commander with MPD.

MPD says they have a hard time keeping some criminals off the street because 30% of victims refuse to prosecute. They say retaliation is a problem.

MPD says it is taking step to help reduce this violent trend by taking guns off the street, putting more units in high-crime areas, adjusting staff hours to follow crime trends, and reintroducing its Star Watch program.

Star Watch allows businesses and homeowners to share security footage with law enforcement.

“We can’t be everywhere all the time, so we need the public,” Coleman said.

MPD plans to continue with its public perp walks, publishing videos of criminal suspects.

Finally, police are appealing to the public, especially parents. They say some suspects are under the age of 18, so parents should watch for any unusual behavior.

“If they’re beefing or arguing or conflicting with someone back and forth on social media,” Coleman said.

Officers also say they want parents to keep an eye on their weapons and to monitor their child’s location to keep them out of trouble.

MPD urges anyone who witnesses a crime to contact authorities at 334-625-2831 or by using the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000. The public can also call the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-7867.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.