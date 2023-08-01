Advertise
Montgomery Police seeking information in 2022 murder

Police are seeking the publics help in identifying a suspect in the October 2022 murder of...
Police are seeking the publics help in identifying a suspect in the October 2022 murder of Reginald Woods.(Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Montgomery police are asking for help identifying a suspect in the Oct 2, 2022, murder of Reginald Woods.

According to MPD, at about 2:03 a.m. on Oct 2, 2022, police responded to a local hospital in reference to a walk-in patient suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the shooting happened at the intersection of Taft Street and Malvern Street. The victim, later identified as Woods, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

MPD investigators ask that anyone present during the shooting please come forward and speak with investigators. Anyone with information identifying the suspect will be eligible for a cash reward.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for the information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Ensure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

