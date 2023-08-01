Advertise
Montgomery Public Schools announce mascots, logos for renamed high schools

Dr. Percy Julian High School’s mascot will be a phoenix. J.A.G High School’s mascot will be a...
Dr. Percy Julian High School’s mascot will be a phoenix. J.A.G High School’s mascot will be a jaguar. No official colors have been announced.(Montgomery Public Schools)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Along with new names, two Montgomery Public Schools also have new logos and mascots. Dr. Percy Julian High School’s mascot will be a phoenix. J.A.G High School’s mascot will be a jaguar. No official colors have been announced.

In November 2022, the school board voted 5-2 in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:

  • Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School
  • Jeff Davis High School to JAG High School, which is an acronym for Judge Frank Johnson, Ralph Abernathy, and Robert Graetz.

According to the Alabama Department of Education, nearly 80% of MPS’ student population is Black or African American. Many former and current students have come forward saying that these names have long been a reminder of the South’s racist past.

