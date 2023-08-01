Montgomery Public Schools announce mascots, logos for renamed high schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Along with new names, two Montgomery Public Schools also have new logos and mascots. Dr. Percy Julian High School’s mascot will be a phoenix. J.A.G High School’s mascot will be a jaguar. No official colors have been announced.

In November 2022, the school board voted 5-2 in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:

Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School

Jeff Davis High School to JAG High School, which is an acronym for Judge Frank Johnson, Ralph Abernathy, and Robert Graetz.

According to the Alabama Department of Education, nearly 80% of MPS’ student population is Black or African American. Many former and current students have come forward saying that these names have long been a reminder of the South’s racist past.

