Overcoming Poverty: Homelessness on the rise in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, there are more than 500,000 Americans experiencing homelessness. In Alabama, the National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than 3,400 people do not have a place to call home.

Hundreds of people living on the streets in Montgomery have barriers and challenges to face. One of those people is 54-year-old Barbara Harris, who found herself homeless after a house fire last year.

“I didn’t have but one night of shelter after my house fire. I ended up in the street literally, with no help,” said Harris.

Since then, Harris and her three dogs have just been trying to survive from day to day. Harris said she often wonders where she will lay her head or where her next meal will come from. She said she has slept behind convenience stores and abandoned houses just to “feel any kind of security.”

Harris said she’s had to go four months without a full meal and lived off snack bags.

“The hardest thing for me to get every day is a meal,” she said.

The Point-in-Time count is conducted every year by the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, also known as MACH. It tracks the number of those who are unsheltered, meaning they are either living on the streets, in an emergency shelter, or in transitional housing. According to those numbers, there were 278 people homeless on a given night in Montgomery in 2022. That number increased to 345 this year.

Patrick Aitken is boots on the ground for MACH. As a street outreach worker, he said he tries to visit with local homeless people at least once a week. His goal is simple.

“I’m the guy that goes out into the highways and the byways, the woods, the abandoned buildings down by the riverfront, under the overpasses, to seek out and converse and form a relationship with those that are sleeping in those places,” said Aitken.

WSFA 12 News got a look at one homeless encampment in Montgomery. It showed the conditions some people are living in. There were makeshift shelters, shopping carts where they store their belongings, and someone’s discarded sofa they now use as a bed.

“I call it existing or surviving. By our standards, we couldn’t call this living,” said Aitken.

Aitken says it important to know that not everyone who’s homeless is jobless.

“Whether it’s drawing a paycheck or working under the table, they’re actually out there working and they’re trying to make this camp a better camp,” said Aitken.

“Their stories are real. They’re good people on a hard time. Don’t judge them,” said Harris.

MACH is helping Harris get temporary, affordable housing, which is in short supply. She said it’s the simple things that mean the most.

“You got your own restroom, you can get a bath when you want to, you can brush your teeth when you want to, wash your face when you need to. Ask them a wonderful feeling. Yes, it is, sure is,” she said. “It’s the things most people don’t even think about, just take for granted every day.”

Aiken said it is important to know that homelessness and panhandling are not synonymous with one another. Not all panhandlers are homeless and not all homeless panhandle.

One possible contributing factor for more people being on the streets is there are fewer shelter beds available. The Salvation Army served as a shelter for years, but it had to relocate to make room for Montgomery Whitewater on Maxwell Boulevard. The Salvation Army is temporarily located in the MAP Center. Right now, the Salvation Army only offers emergency shelter through hotels and other resources.

In Montgomery, the Friendship Mission is the only overnight shelter, but the shelter says they are at capacity and are in desperate need of funding to expand its programs.

There are a number of ways the public can help the homeless. MACH accepts in-kind donations of blankets, clothing and hygiene items, which are always helpful.

