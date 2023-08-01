Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Report says 3 died of blunt force injuries, asphyxiation in Iowa building collapse

FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Iowa's health agency said Monday, July 31, 2023, that three men killed in the collapse more than two months ago died of blunt-force injuries and asphyxiation.(Erin Hooley | AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Three men killed in a downtown Davenport apartment building collapse more than two months ago died of blunt-force injuries and asphyxiation, Iowa’s health agency said.

The finding released Monday by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declared the deaths of 42-year-old Branden Colvin Sr., 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien as accidental. All had suffered multiple crush injuries and “mechanical asphyxiation,” a term used to indicate that an object or body position prevented a person from breathing.

The partial collapse of the century-old, six-story brick building near Davenport’s riverside also injured several people and displaced dozens of people. An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the deadly collapse.

Questions remain about why residents were allowed to stay in the building, despite many warnings that the building was unstable. Those warnings were issued by structural engineers, masons, city inspectors and tenants over several months, according to city documents.

Several lawsuits have been filed accusing the city and building owner Andrew Wold, among others, of neglecting residents’ safety.

Wold pleaded guilty in June to a civil infraction asserting that he didn’t maintain safe conditions at the building, for which he faced $395 in fines and court fees.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

she is 18 years old. one of 10 siblings to do so.
Montgomery’s ‘Brainy Bunch’ family sets new milestone; daughter’s master’s degree at 18
The Biden Administration has stopped plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from...
Alabama, Colorado leaders react to Space Force decision
Prattville police are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.
7-year-old dies after gun discharges at Prattville home
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
New details in murder case against former Alabama prison sergeant
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a...
Midland City woman killed in Montgomery County crash
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Bond denied for woman accused of killing newlywed bride in South Carolina crash
This booking image provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Rex Heuermann, architect accused of killing 3 women in Gilgo Beach, is due back in court
The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.
83-year-old killed in tree cutting accident, coroner says
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in...
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, first Black woman to serve as state Assembly speaker, dies at 71