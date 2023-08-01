River Region United Way holding fundraising campaign kickoff tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region United Way is hosting its annual fundraising campaign kickoff at Alabama State University’s football stadium Tuesday evening.

The campaign kickoff begins at 5:30 p.m. at The Nest at the ASU Stadium. The United Way says the event is a way to teach more about its mission and collect donations to improve communities across the River Region.

The River Region United Way says it runs 85 programs through community partner agencies to help communities in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery counties.

In a Facebook video, campaign co-chair Ronda Cherry said the event will be a chance for people to learn more about their mission.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.