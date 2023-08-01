Advertise
River Region United Way holding fundraising campaign kickoff tonight

The River Region United Way is hosting its annual fundraising campaign kickoff at Alabama State University’s football stadium Tuesday evening. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region United Way is hosting its annual fundraising campaign kickoff at Alabama State University’s football stadium Tuesday evening.

The campaign kickoff begins at 5:30 p.m. at The Nest at the ASU Stadium. The United Way says the event is a way to teach more about its mission and collect donations to improve communities across the River Region.

The River Region United Way says it runs 85 programs through community partner agencies to help communities in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery counties.

In a Facebook video, campaign co-chair Ronda Cherry said the event will be a chance for people to learn more about their mission.

