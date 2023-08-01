Top Alabama Democrats feud over party’s representation of minority groups

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Members of the Alabama Democratic Party are speaking out following a weekend meeting that resulted in the removal of the public and media. Earlier this summer, the party voted to change the bylaws leaving some diversity caucuses with little to no representations within the party.

“Our core values involve respect for minority groups and inclusion of diverse voices at the table. And we can’t be publicly declaring that as our core values while not practicing it at home,” said Vice Chair Tabitha Isner.

Isner held a rally during the meeting to protest the reduction of power for certain minority groups within the party. Party Chairman Randy Kelley said when he arrived at the meeting Saturday, he saw Isner with a load of chairs.

“I didn’t make that much of it because she creates a lot of drama in the party anyway. But when we got in the meeting, she had a few guests that was in there who were disruptive,” said Kelley.

Kelley said members of the public were removed from the room due to the disruption, and the party turned the public meeting into a private executive session. This was the first meeting of the party since it voted to remove the voting power of diversity caucuses. Fifty people make up the voting members of these groups which include LGBTQ+, disabled, Indigenous, youth and more.

“Are we going to be a party that is run by a good old boys’ network, whether that’s a white good old boys network or a Black good old boys network? Is it going to be run by a network of folks who operate in shady back rooms?” said Isner.

Kelley called the removal of the voting power a difference of perspective.

“It’s equitable as it has ever been, as far as I know,” said Kelley.

Isner said the party doesn’t represent the community it serves.

“Dr. Reed and Chairman Kelly are interested in closing ranks, whereas I’m interested in opening the party and encouraging more people to become part of this important organization,” said Isner.

Kelley said the party needs to move past the drama.

“It’s possible for her to be removed from her position,” said Kelley. “She’s not going to sabotage the party and I do know that we have a lot of professionals in the party and they’re not going to continue to tolerate her antics.”

Kelley says it is possible for Isner to be removed as vice chair if the executive committee recommends it.

The Democratic National Committee has weighed in, saying they condemned the Alabama Party for stripping voting power of some groups.

