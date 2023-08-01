Trinity Presbyterian School announces the resignation of Jarrod Cook

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, Trinity Presbyterian School announced the resignation of head baseball coach Coach Jarrod Cook.

Coach Cook was an integral part of the Trinity baseball program for over 14 years, bringing passion, dedication, and knowledge to the team. Under Coach Cook’s leadership, the Trinity baseball team has achieved numerous successes. Cook worked as the assistant alongside AHSAA Hall of Fame Head Baseball Coach, Ken Whittle, to win multiple State Championships in 2012, 2013, and 2015.

Cook was named Trinity’s Head Baseball Coach in 2021. In 2022, under Cook’s leadership, Trinity won its seventh 3A State Championship. Not only did the baseball team achieve impressive results on the field, but Coach Cook also emphasized the importance of sportsmanship, teamwork, and personal growth in Christ. His dedication to nurturing student-athletes on and off the field has left an indelible impact on the lives of countless players.

Coach Cook thanked the Trinity administration for “the opportunity to fulfill a calling and serve alongside so many wonderful people along the way.” He continued, “Trinity has been a special place for me and my family going on 15 years now, and it will forever hold a special place in our hearts.”

Suzanne Satcher, Trinity’s Interim Head of School, expressed her sincere gratitude to Coach Cook for his exceptional contributions to the school’s baseball program. “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Jarrod Cook for his unwavering commitment to our baseball program. He has been an exemplary role model and mentor for our student-athletes. We wish Coach Cook and his family all the best in his future endeavors.”

The school will immediately search for a new Head Baseball Coach to carry on the solid legacy of Trinity baseball. The selection process will prioritize candidates who embody the mission of Trinity Presbyterian School and possess the expertise and dedication to lead the baseball team to continued success.

