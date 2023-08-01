Advertise
Woman killed in Monday night Enterprise house fire

Fire crews responded to the home on Lakewood Drive off Highway 27 around 8:30 p.m.
Fire crews responded to the home on Lakewood Drive off Highway 27 in Enterprise around 8:30 p.m. Monday The home was fully engulfed.
Fire crews responded to the home on Lakewood Drive off Highway 27 in Enterprise around 8:30 p.m. Monday The home was fully engulfed. (City of Enterprise)(City of Enterprise)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A house fire in Enterprise Monday night claimed the life of a woman.

Fire crews responded to the home on Lakewood Drive off Highway 27 around 8:30 p.m. The home was fully engulfed.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham. Her identity has not yet been released.

The cause is under investigation.

Stay with News4 for the latest developments.

