WSFA to host telethon for Boys & Girls Clubs Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is asking for your help in our mission to help local youth here in the River Region.

We’ll be holding a telethon this week to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the River Region.

The telethon, based here at the WSFA 12 News studios, will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. During that time, you’ll find the phone number to call, as well as code you can scan that will take you directly to a secure donation link. That code will be found in the corner of your screen when tuned to WSFA.

