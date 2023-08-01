Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

WSFA to host telethon for Boys & Girls Clubs Wednesday

WSFA 12 News will host a telethon for Boys & Girls Clubs of the River Region.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is asking for your help in our mission to help local youth here in the River Region.

We’ll be holding a telethon this week to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the River Region.

The telethon, based here at the WSFA 12 News studios, will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. During that time, you’ll find the phone number to call, as well as code you can scan that will take you directly to a secure donation link. That code will be found in the corner of your screen when tuned to WSFA.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prattville police are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.
7-year-old dies after gun discharges at Prattville home
Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum said a pack of dogs killed a man outside a home in the 5500...
Man killed by pack of dogs in Dale County, sheriff says
she is 18 years old. one of 10 siblings to do so.
Montgomery’s ‘Brainy Bunch’ family sets new milestone; daughter’s master’s degree at 18
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
Woman charged in plot to kill estranged husband, an Auburn football player
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts

Latest News

The owner and operator of JT Holladay Farms is searching for answers after 54 of his cows died...
Crenshaw County farmer seeks answers after 54 of his cows die suspiciously
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt says she is recovering following a recent health concern.
Sen. Britt recovering following medical scare
Mr. Mattress donates to Brantwood Children’s Home
Mr. Mattress donates mattresses to Brantwood Children’s Home
WSFA's telethon for Boys & Girls Clubs happening Wednesday
WSFA's telethon for Boys & Girls Clubs happening Wednesday