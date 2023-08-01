Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Zoo denies bears are humans dressed in costume

The Hangzhou Zoo is trying to reassure visitors its sun bears are not people dressed in costumes.
The Hangzhou Zoo is trying to reassure visitors its sun bears are not people dressed in costumes.(Hangzhou Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A zoo in eastern China is trying to reassure visitors its sun bears are not people dressed in costumes.

Rumors and conspiracy theories have been swirling on social media after video of a sun bear standing on its hind legs went viral.

In the video being shared online, the bear looks uncannily human and appears to wave at the crowd.

Its fur appears loose and wrinkled in places, almost like an ill-fitting bear suit.

Sun bears are the world’s smallest bear species. Experts say adult bears stand at heights of up to 28 inches tall and weigh between 55 to 143 pounds.

The zoo released a statement insisting people just don’t understand their behavior.

Zoos in China have courted public ridicule in the past for trying to pass off pets like dogs as wild animals.

In 2013, a city zoo in the central Henan province angered visitors by trying to pass off a Tibetan Mastiff dog as a lion.

Visitors who had approached the enclosure expressed shock when they heard the “lion” bark.

Visitors at another Chinese zoo, in Sichuan province, were shocked to discover a golden retriever sitting in a cage labeled as an African lion enclosure.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

she is 18 years old. one of 10 siblings to do so.
Montgomery’s ‘Brainy Bunch’ family sets new milestone; daughter’s master’s degree at 18
The Biden Administration has stopped plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from...
Alabama, Colorado leaders react to Space Force decision
Prattville police are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.
7-year-old dies after gun discharges at Prattville home
Inmates Stefranio Hampton (left) and Fredrick Gooden (right) along with ADOC Correctional...
New details in murder case against former Alabama prison sergeant
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama

Latest News

Fishermen rescued a 63-year-old man from the Atlantic Ocean on Monday after he had tread water...
Man rescued after treading water for hours
Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in...
Overstock officially launches Bed Bath & Beyond domain online in US
Back-to-school 2023: Students and teachers in Central Alabama prepare for a new year
FILE - TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., is pictured on June 25, 2017. U.S....
GM recalls nearly 900 vehicles with Takata air bag inflators, blames manufacturing problem
A man is accused of murdering animals at an Oklahoma City pet store. (KOCO, PETLAND, OKLAHOMA...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of killing animals at pet store