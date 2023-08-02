$12,500 reward offered for info on Montgomery roadway shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A search is underway for the person who shot a motorist on a busy Montgomery road last Friday.

The victim is still in hospital after going there in critical condition. Police say he was shot while a vehicle in the 5200 block of Vaughn Road, two blocks from Eastern Boulevard. The shooter drove off before police arrived.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information to help find the shooter. Additionally, the victim’s employer, Stivers Ford, is offering $10,000 to help find whoever’s responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867. Calls to CrimeStoppers may be anonymous.

“I’m hoping that it wasn’t, but it leads me to believe that it was road rage. And if that’s the case, we need this individual taken off the street as quickly as possible,” said Tony Garrett, executive director of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

“Or if you were involved in this case and you are the person that we’re speaking of, turn yourself in so we can get your side of the story. There’s another side to every story. Maybe we hadn’t heard yours yet,” Garrett said.

Garrett said investigators believe someone on the busy road saw something and hasn’t come forward yet. He said witnesses in these types of cases with crowded scenes often believe someone else will turn the offenders in. The CrimeStoppers leader pleaded with any witnesses to report what they know or saw.

The president of Stivers Ford, Edward M. Stivers III, spoke passionately about their desire to see justice served. He described what happened that afternoon, saying the employee was driving home when the gunfire hit. Stivers said the victim was struck in the side and head, and his pickup truck was hit eight times.

“It always hurts when it’s a member of your family that’s a victim, and our business is a family, and it was shock, it was sadness. I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t anger,” Stivers said. “But at the end of the day we have the capacity as business family to assist CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department and that’s what we want to do.”

Stivers emphasized how close everyone at the dealership is, saying they are a family and the crime has affected them all.

“This truly is a family business made up of families, and when something like this happens it really hurts,” he said.

Stivers discussed the crime rate in Montgomery and mentioned how this started a violent weekend with 10 shooting victims, even though this incident wasn’t included in that count. He said the city’s increasing crime is systemic, calling it a cultural issue that has been around for years and cannot be attributed at any one person or politician.

“Montgomery’s going through a tough time right now with crime and it’s time that we put the guns down,” he said. “We need to work together as a community to solve the root causes of this violence. We need to learn to solve our disputes without firearms. If the publicity that CrimeStoppers has assisted us with and this case helps to accomplish that, well, we say thank you.”

As for the person who shot his employee, he said that person needs to realize they are a “family” who “came close to losing a loved one,” and they are all affected by that person’s actions. He said such an incident can happen to anyone, which can be overlooked by those who have not experienced it.

“With this much violence in the community, we’re all at risk,” he said.

