Alabama Shakespeare Festival announces season 52 lineup

Alabama Shakespeare Festival
Alabama Shakespeare Festival(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Shakespeare Festival announced its season 52 lineup on Tuesday, along with the announcement that individual tickets are on sale.

The 2023-24 season at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival will feature the following shows:

  • A Midsummer Nights Dream- September. 14 - October. 1, 2023
  • A Christmas Carol- November 16 - December. 24, 2023
  • Blues in the Night- February 8 - March 3, 2024
  • Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery- April 18 - May 12, 2024
  • Zelda in the Backyard- June 13 - June 30, 2024
  • Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat- July 11 - August 11, 2024

If you would like to purchase tickets, you can click here or call 334-271-5353, or you can purchase tickets in person at the box office.

