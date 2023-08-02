Alabama Shakespeare Festival announces season 52 lineup

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Shakespeare Festival announced its season 52 lineup on Tuesday, along with the announcement that individual tickets are on sale.

The 2023-24 season at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival will feature the following shows:

A Midsummer Nights Dream- September. 14 - October. 1, 2023

A Christmas Carol- November 16 - December. 24, 2023

Blues in the Night- February 8 - March 3, 2024

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery- April 18 - May 12, 2024

Zelda in the Backyard- June 13 - June 30, 2024

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat- July 11 - August 11, 2024

If you would like to purchase tickets, you can click here or call 334-271-5353, or you can purchase tickets in person at the box office.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.