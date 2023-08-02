Biscuits survive against M-Braves, 3-2

PEARL, Miss. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (50-46) avoided a scare on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park, with the Mississippi Braves (43-52) unable to complete a ninth inning rally as the Butter and Blue took a 3-2 victory.

A pitching duel that started with Logan Workman (2-2) for Montgomery against Tyler Owens (0-1) for Mississippi briefly paused in the third inning when Tristan Peters used a line-drive single to bring in the first run of the game. With a 1-0 lead in hand, the Biscuits hunkered down for a stalemate against the Braves.

Both teams combined for only eight hits and 15 strikeouts going into the eighth inning, with Workman leading the way at five strikeouts. Scott Blewett had the most strikeouts for Mississippi with four and did not allow a single hit over three innings pitched.

Montgomery broke through again in the top of the eighth with an RBI-single from Logan Driscoll and a sacrifice fly from Ronny Simon. The two runs scored in the inning proved to be crucial as Chris Gau looked to seal a 3-0 victory in the bottom of the ninth.

A pair of RBI-singles from Luke Waddell and Jesse Franklin V broke the shutout and made the score 3-2 with runners at first and second base. However, Nelson Alvarez entered the game and retired the next two batters to earn his second save of the season and clinch the victory for the Biscuits.

Workman earned the win while Owens recorded the loss as both teams combined for 13 hits and 20 strikeouts during the contest. Heriberto Hernandez extended his on-base streak to 24 games, which is the longest active streak in the Southern League and the longest streak by any Biscuit this season.

The Biscuits and the Mississippi Braves return for a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 2 with first pitch set for 5:05 PM CT. Game 1 features Mason Montgomery for the Butter and Blue against Alan Rangel (1-11) for the Braves, while Game 2 will feature Nolan Kingham (1-0) on the mound for Mississippi.

The next homestand is set for August 8, as Montgomery will take on the Birmingham Barons. The series will include National Dollar Day on Tuesday, August 8; Beer Lovers Day on Wednesday, August 9; a Lazy Day T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday August 10; a Bacon Biscuit Bucket Hat Giveaway on Friday, August 11; Halloween Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 12; and a Lil’ Crumbs Backpack Giveaway presented by Whataburger.

