Body of kayaker struck by barge near Guntersville Dam located after multi-day search

Water search underway near Guntersville Dam
Water search underway near Guntersville Dam(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body of a previously missing kayaker in Guntersville was located on Wednesday morning, according to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency lead the search for the kayaker struck by a barge near the Guntersville Dam on Monday.

Guntersville Fire and Rescue received the report just after 9:30 p.m. on July 31. First responders were unable to locate the kayaker. The search continues on Tuesday with ALEA and the U.S Coast Guard taking charge. Dive teams have recovered a kayak, a life jacket and a paddle from the area near the Guntersville Dam.

According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, another kayaker involved in the incident made it out of the water after being struck.

The following agencies were on the scene this week:

  • Guntersville Rescue Squad
  • Guntersville Fire & Rescue
  • Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
  • U.S. Coast Guard
  • Marshall County Emergency Management Agency

