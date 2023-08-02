Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Fall vaccines coming soon, pharmacies say

FILE - Pharmacies are encouraging people to start planning ahead for their yearly shots.
FILE - Pharmacies are encouraging people to start planning ahead for their yearly shots.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is never too early to plan.

Some of the country’s major pharmacy chains are urging people to schedule their flu vaccines now before the fall begins.

CVS already is taking appointments, and the company says it also plans to offer the new COVID-19 vaccine and Respiratory Syncytial Virus shots.

The government is recommending people 60 and older get the RSV vaccine.

Walgreens said it also will offer flu shots and RSV vaccines, and will make the COVID-19 vaccine available once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes it.

A spokesperson for Rite Aid said the company will soon announce its vaccine plans.

In the meantime, Pfizer said it expects the FDA will approve its COVID-19 booster by the end of the month, and vaccines should be available by September.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner and operator of JT Holladay Farms is searching for answers after 54 of his cows died...
Crenshaw County farmer seeks answers after 54 of his cows die suspiciously
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
From Friday night to early Monday morning, the city saw 7 shootings with 10 people injured.
‘Put the guns down’: Montgomery police call for peace following violent weekend
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt says she is recovering following a recent health concern.
Sen. Britt recovering following medical scare
Montgomery police are looking for the person who shot a motorist in the 5200 block of Vaughn...
$12,500 reward offered for info on Montgomery roadway shooting

Latest News

Gas prices have risen in recent weeks.
Why are gas prices rising? Experts point to extreme heat and oil production cuts
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in...
Jury recommends Pittsburgh synagogue gunman be sentenced to death
The first of two full moons we will see this month.
One August supermoon down, another yet to come
Water search underway near Guntersville Dam
Body of kayaker struck by barge near Guntersville Dam identified by coroner
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams