Juvenile injured in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 600 block of Hillsboro Road on Aug. 1, 2023.
Montgomery police say a juvenile was shot in the 600 block of Hillsboro Road on Aug. 1, 2023.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting in the 600 block of Hillsboro Road Tuesday night is under investigation by Montgomery police.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officer responded to the shooting call at about 8:20 p.m. She said a juvenile male sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

