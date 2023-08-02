Juvenile injured in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting in the 600 block of Hillsboro Road Tuesday night is under investigation by Montgomery police.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officer responded to the shooting call at about 8:20 p.m. She said a juvenile male sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

There other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

